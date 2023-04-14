Home States Telangana

Khammam blast: KTR promises best treatment to victims

Published: 14th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

The site of the domestic gas refill set up explosion in Chimalapadu, Khammam district, Telangana. (Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that if there was any conspiracy behind the LPG cylinder blast at Chimalapadu, it would be revealed during the police investigation and appropriate action would be taken.

Rama Rao, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, visited NIMS in Hyderabad to console the five people who are undergoing treatment for grievous injuries.

He assured that the State government would provide free and complete treatment to the injured persons. He also instructed the NIMS officials to ensure the best possible treatment until their health is fully recovered.

Rama Rao emphasised that the State government would extend all possible help to the victims. Meanwhile, Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik visited Chimalapadu village and handed over Rs 2 lakh each to the families of two of the deceased.Elsewhere, a bandh called by the New Democracy, Congress and BJP in Karepally mandal evoked good response.

