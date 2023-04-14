Home States Telangana

Minor boy held in Assam for molesting city woman from Hyderabad

Published: 14th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old boy in Assam was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman from Hyderabad while attempting to snatch her iPhone.The incident occurred in Majuli when the victim was travelling to Apholamukh Ghat in an e-rickshaw.The accused was also arrested in February for allegedly attempting to molest a minor girl. He walked out of an observation home a few days ago.

The victim is a member of a group that arrived in Majuli a few days ago to conduct meditation and yoga camps. She was going to Hyderabad while the others in the group were staying at a homestay in the river island. The police said a village road leads up to the Apholamukh Ghat and on the way, the driver asked the duo to get off and walk a stretch as the condition of the road was not good. When the woman was walking, the accused attempted to snatch her mobile phone and allegedly molested her by the roadside.

On hearing her screams, some locals rushed to the site and rescued her. Majuli Superintendent of Police (SP) Gautam Borah told TNIE that snatching and molestation are the two angles in the case. He said the police were investigating the case. “The driver, who has been also arrested, engaged the boy to snatch the phone and offered him Rs 40. He also promised new clothes for the minor as the Rongali Bihu is approaching,” the SP said.He said the woman suffered a minor bruise on her nose during a scuffle.

