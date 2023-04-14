MoS announces Centre’s decision to not proceed with VSP disinvestment

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ HYDERABAD: Days after the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao indicated that the State-owned SCCL would be taking part in the Expression of Interest (EoI) in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday announced that the Centre was not currently interested in proceeding with the strategic disinvestment of the steel plant.

Responding to questions by reporters at a ‘rozgar mela’ in Visakhapatnam, Kulaste said that the Centre was not focusing on immediate disinvestment. “We want to further strengthen RINL, and new units will be set up,” he said, adding that the government was in talks with RINL management.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, responding to Kulaste’s statement, claimed that the Centre went back on its decision to privatise the VSP because of the pressure exerted by KCR.“When the BRS exposed the ‘conspiracy’ of allocating Bailadilla iron ore mines to Adani, the Centre made a nominal statement that it was withdrawing the plans to privatise VSP,” Rama Rao said, adding that if the Union government was really sincere, then it should allocate captive mines to the VSP.

Supply issues, admits Kulaste

In Visakhapatnam, Kulaste acknowledged that there were raw material supply issues for the plant and that efforts were being made to address the problem. When asked about the Telangana government’s plans to participate in the Expression of Interest (EOI) to invest in working capital or the supply of raw materials, the minister said it was within the purview of the KCR government.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao asserted that the BRS would continue its fight till the Centre rolled back its decision completely. “The Centre’s nominal statement on VSP privatisation is nothing but to divert attention of the public on the allotment of Bailadilla mine to Adani,” he said.

In Vikarabad, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the AP government, the ruling party and the Opposition remained silent, but the people there, VSP workers and the BRS fought against the privatisation of the steel plant.

On January 27, 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the strategic disinvestment of RINL through 100% privatisation, along with the Government of India’s shareholding in its joint ventures and subsidiaries.

However, a delegation of Visakha Ukku Porata Committee, accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, met with the Steel Minister and submitted a memorandum demanding the withdrawal of the proposal and sought allocation of the captive iron ore mines. The Porata Committee argued that VSP had contributed Rs 50,000 crore in taxes and had been making profits.

RINL should be merged with SAIL

The present situation at RINL, according to the committee, was due to a lack of captive mines. “The RINL should be merged back into SAIL, which will help both SAIL and RINL to make more profits. This merger will help meet the target of 300 million tonnes of steel by 2030 to meet the growing demand for steel and will accelerate the increase of 20 million tonnes of capacity in VSP, thereby creating thousands of jobs,” they said.

SCCL team returns

A five-member SCCL team wrapped up its two-day visit to the plant and left for Hyderabad on Thursday. All eyes are now on whether the Telangana government will file EOI or not, as only two more days are left to do. The SCCL team had visited the plant to study its feasibility for participating in the EOI invited by RINL for partnership to supply raw material and provide working capital.

