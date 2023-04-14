Home States Telangana

Political mudslinging begins over deaths in Telangana due to adulterated toddy

Published: 14th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The consumption of adulterated toddy is being blamed for the mysterious deaths of three people and the hospitalisation of scores of others in Mahabubnagar district over the past few days. While a political war has erupted over the issue, there is still suspense surrounding the actual cause of the deaths.

The issue came to light when Harijana Ashanna (58), a resident of Kodur village in Mahabubnagar rural mandal died on Monday. His wife Renuka (55), who had been living away from him, also passed away while undergoing treatment at the Mahabubnagar Government Hospital on Wednesday night. Vishnu Prakash (29), a resident of Amisthapur village of Bhoothpur mandal and a postal department employee, also died on Wednesday night.

According to sources, tens of patients have been reaching the government hospital since Monday, with similar symptoms like their heads bending backwards, tongues sticking out, inability to speak coherently, and lack of movement in their body.

The issue took a political turn on Wednesday after BJP national vice-president DK Aruna accused Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud of encouraging the sale of illicit liquor laced with chemicals and allowing it to be sold in toddy compounds in areas where there are no palm trees.

She told TNIE that Ashanna and Renuka are survived by a daughter aged about 10 to 12 years. “A toddy tapped called me and informed that Srinivas Goud, his brother Srikanth Goud, and one Pratap Goud receive Rs 1 lakh each every month, and excise officials get Rs 50,000 per month, to let this adulterated toddy racket flourish,” Aruna alleged.

However, Srinivas Goud has said that whether it was adulterated ghee, milk, or turmeric, if somebody gives a complaint, action will be taken immediately. He said that samples from all the toddy compounds were collected and sent for testing, and if anyone was found to have done wrong, cases under Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be booked against them.

