Revanth Reddy urges KBR walkers to file PIL over ecology damage

In 2016, Mantri applied for construction of three floors underground, and G+7 floors, for which GHMC granted permission in 2018.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after he accused MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao of recklessly according permissions for construction of high-rise structures within the eco-sensitive zone of KBR National Park in Banjara Hills, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to remove the minister from the Cabinet, and the KBR Park Walkers’ Association to file a PIL into the alleged violation of environmental laws so that the park could be protected.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth said that in 2006, the then State government had called for a bid to sell the 5.3 acre land adjacent to the KBR Park as a five-star hotel, and a consortium of three companies won the bid. The consortium named acquired the property worth Rs 335 crore, Revanth said.

In 2012, Mantri Mansions Pvt Ltd (MMPL) bought 85% of the share and applied to construct a G+2 building. In 2016, Mantri applied for construction of three floors underground, and G+7 floors, for which GHMC granted permission in 2018. “It was then that RNR Developers LLP, owned by Veera Venkata Rama Rao, entered the scene and joined hands with Mantri, as a joint-venture” Revanth said.

He said that presently, 200 flats of 8,000 sq ft each, and costing Rs 21 crore were being constructed. “The venture is worth around Rs 4,000 crore now,” Revanth said. Alleging upgradation of the number of floors took place under the nose of Rama Rao, he said that all the environmental norms and regulations were flouted by the developers and the MA&UD department.

