Show of love for Ambedkar is to lure Dalit voters: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of unveiling the 125-ft statue of BR Ambedkar with the sole intention of appeasing Dalits and tribals for votes. Vikramarka challenged KCR to release a white paper on various schemes implemented for the welfare of Dalits and wondered why the chief minister never attended the birth or death anniversary programmes of Ambedkar since 2001 and whether these occasions were ever celebrated officially. The Congress leader reminded the Chief Minister of his promise before the Huzurabad byelection that Rs 17,700 crore would be allotted for the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the 2022-23 Budget, which was not kept. Vikramarka demanded that all-party meetings be held in every mandal to review the progress of the scheme's implementation. He alleged that the government has been diverting funds from the SC/ST Sub-Plan and demanded that these funds be utilised for the purpose they were meant for. Vikramarka also demanded that the government give adequate representation to Dalits in official postings and prevent attacks on the community in the State. Kisan Congress national vice-president Kodanda Reddy claimed that the State government informed the state disaster management authority that only 1,10,000 acres were damaged in four districts due to hailstorms, even as the chief minister announced that 2,28,000 acres were damaged 20 days ago. Kodanda Reddy pointed out that the Centre allowed the State government to use Rs 160 crore from the State disaster relief fund, and only 40% of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries have received the crop input financial assistance for Rabi 2022-23.