Traffic jam: Floating musical fountains on NTR Marg of Telangana to be shifted to People’s Plaza

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The floating musical fountains installed near the Amogham Restaurant on NTR Marg in February this year ahead of the Formula E Race will soon be relocated either to People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg Road or on the Tank Bund road as they are inadvertently causing traffic jams. HMDA officials said that the present location is not ideal for the public to enjoy the fountains and besides, motorists passing through the NTR Marg are stopping to enjoy the view, causing traffic jams. Even the police are finding it difficult to control the traffic flow, the officials said.

With this, the HMDA has zeroed in on two places -- People’s Plaza and the Tank Bund road. Of the two spots, People’s Plaza is considered to be more ideal as it has more parking space and the traffic flow can also be controlled due to the comparatively sparse vehicular movement.HMDA officials said that if People’s Plaza is finalised, the musical fountains will be installed 100 to 200 metres away, keeping in view of the annual Ganesh idol immersion.

Sources said that floating musical fountains were installed near Amogham Lake View Also with the new State Secretariat going to be inaugurated soon, the existing musical fountains needed to be shifted.

There are three musical fountain weekday shows and four shows on weekends and holidays. Each show runs between 7 pm and 10 pm, with a duration of 20 minutes.

The People’s Plaza musical fountain is a remarkable feature that enhances the surrounding lake. It is the largest floating fountain, measuring 180 metres in length, 10 metres in width, and 90 metres in height, costing Rs 17.02 crore. The fountain has three sets of lasers that display various themes on its surface and a mist fairy fog that creates a cloud effect. The DMX controller programmes the music that synchronises with the fountain’s display, and there are about 800 jet nozzles. The chasing nozzles have a range of 12 metres to 45 metres, and the central jet is the tallest with a spray height of 90 metres.

