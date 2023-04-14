TSPSC question paper leak case: ED begins inquiry into money laundering angle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probing the money laundering angle in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday recorded the statements of two confidential wing section officers. The duo, Shankar Laxmi and Satyanarayana, was sent notices under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Both the TSPSC officers reached the ED office before 12 pm and were asked about passwords and user IDs. Later in the day, the ED also recorded the statements of the key accused — Rajashekhar and Praveen — who reportedly stole the question papers from the confidential wing.

Sleuths also reportedly questioned the two key suspects about their financial status and where they kept the money they accrued from selling the leaked question papers. The two TSPSC officers were also asked about their links to the two key accused.

The ED has found that two or three persons, who are living abroad, appeared for the Group-1 preliminary examination. Since it is suspected that they sent money from foreign soil, it comes under the ambit of PMLA, sources said.

SIT refuses to provide investigation report to ED

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC leak case refused to furnish a detailed report on the probe to the ED stating that it had already submitted a sealed cover report to the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. After hearing arguments of the SIT and ED, Nampally Court reserved its judgment on Thursday.

