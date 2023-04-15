Congress will contest Telangana state polls by itself, declares Kharge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday announced that the Congress will contest the polls independently, a decision that marks a significant shift in the party’s electoral strategy in the State. Kharge expressed confidence in the party’s ability to emerge victorious and called upon party leaders to remain united.

Speaking at the Jai Bharat Satyagraha Sabha in Mancherial, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their lack of action in supporting Dalits and other marginalised communities. He also posed the question of what the leaders have done for these communities.

He accused both the Union and State governments of neglecting their duties to fill vacancies in the government sector, stating that their only focus was event management.

‘Chote mote’ parties deceive people: Kharge

“Their only job is to organise events, mobilise people, give speeches, and go home,” Kharge charged.

Launching a scathing attack against the CM, he said, “They offered three acres of land to Dalits, but where is it? They offered housing for five lakh people, where is it? ‘Chote Mote’ (small and regional parties) will deceive people.”

He also criticised the BRS-led State government for installing a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. “If someone builds 15, 20, 25 or 125 feet statues of Ambedkar, what is the situation of the poor? Nobody is doing what is needed for the betterment of the lives of the poor.”

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy looks at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders during a public meeting in Mancherial on Friday

He highlighted the special component plan for SCs and STs that was implemented by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, which was based on their population proportion and aimed at improving their lives. “In the past nine years, what have you done for Dalits, please inform them with statistics,” he quipped.

‘New year, new govt’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy donned a blue shawl and coined the slogan “New Year (2024), New (Congress) Government” while expressing confidence that the Congress, led by Kharge, had secured victory in Himachal Pradesh and was poised to win in Karnataka and Telangana in the upcoming months.

He accused the CM of deliberately removing Dr Ambedkar’s name from the Pranahita Chevella project and demanded an explanation for this decision. He alleged that the BRS-led government was attempting to conceal the backlash from the Dalit community in the wake of the Nerella and Khammam incidents, as well as the dismissal of a Dalit minister, by constructing a tall statue.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that jobs in Singareni were being reduced and expressed concern that privatisation could jeopardise the reservation system. He said the Congress would not allow this to occur at either the State or national level.



