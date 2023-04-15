Home States Telangana

Congress will contest Telangana state polls by itself, declares Kharge

He accused both the Union and State governments of neglecting their duties to fill vacancies in the government sector, stating that their only focus was event management. 

Published: 15th April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday announced that the Congress will contest the polls independently, a decision that marks a significant shift in the party’s electoral strategy in the State. Kharge expressed confidence in the party’s ability to emerge victorious and called upon party leaders to remain united. 

Speaking at the Jai Bharat Satyagraha Sabha in Mancherial, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their lack of action in supporting Dalits and other marginalised communities. He also posed the question of what the leaders have done for these communities.

He accused both the Union and State governments of neglecting their duties to fill vacancies in the government sector, stating that their only focus was event management. 

‘Chote mote’ parties deceive people: Kharge

“Their only job is to organise events, mobilise people, give speeches, and go home,” Kharge charged. 
Launching a scathing attack against the CM, he said, “They offered three acres of land to Dalits, but where is it? They offered housing for five lakh people, where is it? ‘Chote Mote’ (small and regional parties) will deceive people.”

He also criticised the BRS-led State government for installing a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. “If someone builds 15, 20, 25 or 125 feet statues of Ambedkar, what is the situation of the poor? Nobody is doing what is needed for the betterment of the lives of the poor.” 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy looks at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders during a public meeting in Mancherial on Friday

He highlighted the special component plan for SCs and STs that was implemented by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, which was based on their population proportion and aimed at improving their lives. “In the past nine years, what have you done for Dalits, please inform them with statistics,” he quipped. 

‘New year, new govt’
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy donned a blue shawl and coined the slogan “New Year (2024), New (Congress) Government” while expressing confidence that the Congress, led by Kharge, had secured victory in Himachal Pradesh and was poised to win in Karnataka and Telangana in the upcoming months.

He accused the CM of deliberately removing Dr Ambedkar’s name from the Pranahita Chevella project and demanded an explanation for this decision. He alleged that the BRS-led government was attempting to conceal the backlash from the Dalit community in the wake of the Nerella and Khammam incidents, as well as the dismissal of a Dalit minister, by constructing a tall statue. 

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that jobs in Singareni were being reduced and expressed concern that privatisation could jeopardise the reservation system. He said the Congress would not allow this to occur at either the State or national level. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC Telangana Assembly elections
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp