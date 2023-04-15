Home States Telangana

Day after taking pesticide, ryot dies in Telangana 

Locals said he had been trying to resolve the issue for the last 10 years but was frustrated with the inaction of authorities.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ JAGTIAL: The 52-year-old farmer, Anugula Mallesham, who had consumed pesticide on Thursday in a bid to kill himself over alleged negligence of revenue authorities, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Friday. 

Mallesham was vexed because his 25 guntas of land were not reflected in the Dharani portal. Additionally, he was unable to get the benefits of Rythu Bandhu as his five guntas of land were showing in the Dharani portal as inam (gift) land, and the remaining 20 guntas as a house site, which did not reflect on the portal.

Locals said he had been trying to resolve the issue for the last 10 years but was frustrated with the inaction of authorities. Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers led by leader Javvaji Ramesh visited his residence in Ailonipalli-Khazipur in Kothapalli mandal and consoled his family members. Alleging that it was an ‘institutional murder’, Ramesh urged the State government to come forward and take responsibility for the incident. 

Farmer tries to gatecrash MLA’s event
Another farmer, Dubbala Narayana, who is from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) community, said his 10 guntas of land weren’t showing on the Dharani portal. He alleged that he had met revenue authorities multiple times but no progress has been witnessed in the matter. 

Learning that MLA M Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to attend an Ambedkar Jayanti programme in the 11th ward of Jagtial, he brought his papers and tried to create a scene by trying to burn his land documents. “If I can’t get justice, I will set fire to all the land papers,” he said, according to eyewitnesses. Police foiled his bid and drove him away from the venue.

