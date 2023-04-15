Home States Telangana

KCR has no moral right to unveil Ambedkar statue: Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president asks the Chief Minister to apologise to the people for insulting the architect of India’s Constitution

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay pays tributes to Ambedkar near Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Friday 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a ‘traitor of Dalits,’ BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the former had no moral right to unveil the 125-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Necklace Road on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Sanjay paid tributes to the architect of India’s Constitution at the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund and then garlanded his portrait at the BJP party office in Nampally. 

The BJP leader, speaking to the media ahead of the statue unveiling at the Necklace Road, demanded that the CM tender an apology to the people of Telangana from the same stage for insulting Ambedkar for stating that the Constitution needs to be rewritten. He also asked Rao to explain why he has not attended any Ambedkar birth or death anniversary events all these years, and why all of a sudden, he remembered Babasaheb in an election year. 

While welcoming the erection of the tallest statue of Ambedkar, Sanjay said that abiding by Ambedkar’s ideology was a real tribute to the great soul.

“Just ahead of the teachers’ MLC elections, the chief minister had suddenly remembered former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and declared year-long celebrations to mark his birth centenary. But right after the election, he remembered neither his birth nor death anniversary. KCR will also forget Ambedkar after the next Assembly elections,” he said.

Alleging that instead of implementing the various schemes meant for the welfare of Dalits, the State government has been taking back the assigned lands of Dalits, Sanjay said that the time was not far when Dalits would teach the chief minister a befitting lesson.

