Home States Telangana

Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi with devotion and gaiety

The main attraction of the celebrations was at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playgrounds, Ameerpet, organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet.

Published: 15th April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Sikh community take the Guru Granth Sahibji in a holy procession from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad (Photo | Vinay Madupu)

Members of the Sikh community take the Guru Granth Sahibji in a holy procession from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad (Photo | Vinay Madupu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 324th Khalsa Panth foundation day (Vaisakhi) was celebrated on Friday with great enthusiasm and devotion by the Sikh community of Telangana. 

The celebrations took place under one umbrella at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad and included rendering of Gurbani Keertans by Ragi Jathas (preachers), a colourful Nagar Keertan (holy procession), an exhilarating display of Gatka skills by Sikh youth, and the serving of Guru-ka-Langar (free community food).

The main attraction of the celebrations was at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playgrounds, Ameerpet, organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet. A large number of Sikh devotees participated in the “Vishaal Deewan” (mass congregation), where renowned Ragi Jathas were specially invited from various parts of the country to recite Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns). 

Bhai Jasbeer Singhji (Paunta Saheb Wale), Bhai Jeevan Singhji (Ludhiana), Bhai Ajay Singhji (Nankana Sahib, Lahore), and Bhai Veer Singh were among the preachers who stressed on imbibing higher values of life in our day-to-day living. They called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib ji, which stands for national integration, communal harmony, brotherhood, and peace for all humanity.

Later in the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta, and returned to the Gurudwara. Guru Granth Sahebji was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with “Nishaan saheban” from all Gurudwaras across the State during the procession. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani jathas, and Sikh youths displayed Gatka skills with their swords. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalsa Panth foundation day Vaisakhi Sikh community
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp