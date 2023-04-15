Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi with devotion and gaiety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 324th Khalsa Panth foundation day (Vaisakhi) was celebrated on Friday with great enthusiasm and devotion by the Sikh community of Telangana.

The celebrations took place under one umbrella at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad and included rendering of Gurbani Keertans by Ragi Jathas (preachers), a colourful Nagar Keertan (holy procession), an exhilarating display of Gatka skills by Sikh youth, and the serving of Guru-ka-Langar (free community food).

The main attraction of the celebrations was at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playgrounds, Ameerpet, organised under the aegis of the Prabandhak Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet. A large number of Sikh devotees participated in the “Vishaal Deewan” (mass congregation), where renowned Ragi Jathas were specially invited from various parts of the country to recite Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns).

Bhai Jasbeer Singhji (Paunta Saheb Wale), Bhai Jeevan Singhji (Ludhiana), Bhai Ajay Singhji (Nankana Sahib, Lahore), and Bhai Veer Singh were among the preachers who stressed on imbibing higher values of life in our day-to-day living. They called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib ji, which stands for national integration, communal harmony, brotherhood, and peace for all humanity.

Later in the evening, a colourful Nagar Keertan was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta, and returned to the Gurudwara. Guru Granth Sahebji was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with “Nishaan saheban” from all Gurudwaras across the State during the procession. Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani jathas, and Sikh youths displayed Gatka skills with their swords.

