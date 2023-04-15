Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court serves notice to state govt in contempt of court case

Published: 15th April 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has served notices on the State government in a contempt of court case filed by M/s Maa Yarn and Fibres, represented by its CEO Chittiprolu Suresh Babu, seeking to implement the modified court orders in payment of pending bills with regard to the supply of health and hygiene kits.

The High Court issued notices to the Special Chief Secretary of School Education, the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Principal Secretary of School Education. On May 2, 2018, the TSEWIDC issued a Notice Inviting Tenders for supply of health and hygiene kits to be distributed among girl students in various schools.

The petitioner company had provided the kits to girl students. But in turn it received only partial payments. The petitioner then approached the High Court. A single judge bench ordered the government to pay Rs 38,05,49,276 with 9% interest.

The government then filed an appeal. The division bench lowered the interest rate to 6% and ordered the government to pay the amount within three. As the authorities failed to clear the dues, the petitioner filed a contempt of the court case.

