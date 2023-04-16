14-year-old girl dies on way to hospital; BJP, Congress blame substandard food at hostel

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Class 9 student from the Social Welfare Residential School in Sirpur (T) mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district died on her way towards a hospital on Saturday after she complained of headache and stomach ache. The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old S Sravani, a native of Ravullapallem village in Koutala mandal.

According to school principal Sangeetha, the girl complained of headache and back pain on Friday night and was taken to Sirpur CHC. Sources said the doctors found her haemoglobin levels to be low, around 7.9 per cent, and referred her to a hospital in Mancherial. However, It has been learnt that the management decided to shift Sravani the following day.

Sangeetha said the ambulance in which Sravani was being shifted had stopped for nearly 20 minutes at a railway crossing and that is when she passed away. She said Sravani had informed her parents on Friday about her headache and stomach ache. However, the girl’s parents alleged that the management failed to update them about their ward’s deteriorating condition.

Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Dr Ramakrishna said the Dy DMHO is collecting details to find the cause of her death and a detailed report will be released on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, BJP, Congress, BSP and SFI activists protested along with the girl’s family members demanding the government for justice. They alleged that the girl died because of poor-quality food and the management’s negligence. Khagaznagar BJP constituency in-charge P Harish Babu demanded the government to provide an ex-gratia payment of `50 lakh to the girl’s family and act against those responsible.

