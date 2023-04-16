Accused erased evidence in Viveka case: CBI to court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy in the sensational murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, said the accused have played an ‘active role in destruction of scene of crime and influencing vital witnesses through their other associates.’

The CBI said this in the petition seeking judicial custody of Uday Kumar Reddy before the special court for CBI cases in Hyderabad.

The CBI said Uday Kumar Reddy along with other accused in the case, D Siva Shankar Reddy and Yerra Gangi Reddy and others were found involved behind the larger conspiracy of the murder and destruction of evidence at the scene of crime.

“The forensic analysis of Google Takeout data of Uday Kumar Reddy carried out by Central Forensic Sciences Limited (CFSL), New Delhi, revealed that the location of mobile phone of Uday Kumar Reddy was inside Avinash Reddy’s house at 6.25 pm and later at 6.27 am, it was found outside the house of Vivekananda Redy and present inside the house of Vivekananda Reddy at 6.29 am to 6.31 pm. Later, Avinash Reddy through his PA Raghava Reddy’s mobile informed the then circle inspector of Pulivendula J Shankaraiah that Vivekananda Reddy died of heart attack and heavy blood vomiting. It indicates that the fake story of heart attack and blood vomiting was floated in a pre-meditated manner to give it a colour of natural death as a part of conspiracy,’’ the CBI said.

After shifting the blood-stained body of Vivekananda Reddy from the bedroom to bathroom, Uday Kumar Reddy allegedly arranged cotton and bandages and called his father, Jai Prakash Reddy, who works as a compounder of EC Gangi Reddy hospital, to reach Vivekananda Reddy’s house.

Uday Kumar Reddy’s father reportedly applied cotton and bandages to hide the grievous injuries on the instructions of the other accused.

“The floating of heart attack theory followed by cleaning of blood from bedroom and bathroom, application of cotton and bandages on the injuries adn arrangement of body freezer box was with the intention to conceal the design of murder and to dress up the dead body with the floral decoration for public display,’’ the agency said.

