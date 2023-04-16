BJP govt will fill all vacant posts in Telangana, promises Bandi at Nirudyoga March 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay wondered on Saturday what Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had to say about Prakash Ambedkar’s speech during the unveiling of the BR Ambedkar statue on Friday. Addressing the “Nirudyoga March” held from Kakatiya University to the Ambedkar statue in Hanamkonda, Sanjay declared that if the BJP comes to power, it will fill all vacant government posts, and recruitment will begin from the first day of the government’s formation.

Sanjay also declared that the BJP would continue its agitation until KCR apologised to the youth, IT Minister KT Rama Rao is removed from the cabinet, the TSPSC question paper leak case is handed over to a sitting High Court judge, and affected job aspirants are given `1 lakh as ex gratia.

A view of the crowd at the ‘Nirudyoga March’ taken out from Kakatiya University to Ambedkar statue in Hanamkonda on Saturday

Furthermore, Sanjay warned that BJP workers would “drag the Chief Minister by the neck” to make him answer to the people and not tolerate his family “sucking the blood of the people.” Sanjay questioned why KCR was not ordering an inquiry by a sitting judge into the TSPSC question paper leak if there was no mistake made by his family members. He also asked the CM to explain why the TSPSC shouldn’t be cleansed of all present members and the chairman. “The government is afraid that if this is done, the removed members of the Commission would expose its irregularities,” Sanjay claimed.

He also wondered why the State government was unable to conduct a single exam properly when the Centre had already filled 2 lakh vacancies this year and was on course to filling 10 lakh vacancies by the end of the year.

He cautioned the youth that the CM would once again rake up the Andhra-Telangana sentiment before the Assembly elections and said that BJP was holding Nirudyoga March rallies in all erstwhile districts of Telangana to tell KCR that BRS’ “timepass politics” would not be allowed in the State. Taking a swipe at MLC K Kavitha for disclosing that she has suffered an avulsion fracture in her leg, Sanjay said that this was only a pretext to conduct a “Rajasyamala Yagam.”

RALLIES IN ALL DISTRICTS

Thanking the thousands of job aspirants who attended the rally by breaching the police barricades placed in the KU campus, Bandi said that the next rally would be held in Mahabubnagar, then Khammam, and then in all other erstwhile districts before a “Million Nirudyoga March” in Hyderabad.

