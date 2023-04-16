BRS to hold its third public meeting in Maharashtra on April 24

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS is gearing up to hold its third public meeting in Maharashtra, which will be held in Aurangabad on April 24. With the party’s two public meetings in Nanded and Kandhar Loha of Maharashtra getting good responses from leaders and people in Maharashtra, BRS national president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to conduct the third public meeting at the Aam Khas Maidan in Aurangabad on April 24.

BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy addresses a

preparatory meeting in Kannad in

Aurangabad district on Saturday

BRS leaders, including party MLA A Jeevan Reddy, held a preparatory meeting in Kannad in Aurangabad district on Saturday and discussed with local leaders the mobilising of a large number of people to the public meeting.

Jeevan Reddy said that the people of Maharashtra have been demanding that the Telangana model of governance be replicated in their State too. “We will create a new record with the Aurangabad meeting. A large number of people will attend,” Jeevan Reddy said.

After KCR addressed the Nanded meeting, the Maharashtra government allocated Rs 6,900 crore in the State budget for implementing a scheme for farmers on the lines of Rythu Bandhu,” he claimed.

However, the Maharashtra government decided to give financial assistance to only one member in a farmer’s family. “This is not correct, all members in a family, who are farmers, should get financial assistance,” Jeevan Reddy demanded. He recalled that the Telangana government so far deposited `80,000 crore into the bank accounts of around 62 lakh farmers,” Jeevan Reddy said.

HYDERABAD: The BRS is gearing up to hold its third public meeting in Maharashtra, which will be held in Aurangabad on April 24. With the party’s two public meetings in Nanded and Kandhar Loha of Maharashtra getting good responses from leaders and people in Maharashtra, BRS national president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to conduct the third public meeting at the Aam Khas Maidan in Aurangabad on April 24. BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy addresses a preparatory meeting in Kannad in Aurangabad district on SaturdayBRS leaders, including party MLA A Jeevan Reddy, held a preparatory meeting in Kannad in Aurangabad district on Saturday and discussed with local leaders the mobilising of a large number of people to the public meeting. Jeevan Reddy said that the people of Maharashtra have been demanding that the Telangana model of governance be replicated in their State too. “We will create a new record with the Aurangabad meeting. A large number of people will attend,” Jeevan Reddy said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After KCR addressed the Nanded meeting, the Maharashtra government allocated Rs 6,900 crore in the State budget for implementing a scheme for farmers on the lines of Rythu Bandhu,” he claimed. However, the Maharashtra government decided to give financial assistance to only one member in a farmer’s family. “This is not correct, all members in a family, who are farmers, should get financial assistance,” Jeevan Reddy demanded. He recalled that the Telangana government so far deposited `80,000 crore into the bank accounts of around 62 lakh farmers,” Jeevan Reddy said.