Parents drag son by feet, GGH denies negligence

According to GGH superintendent Dr Prathima Raj, the incident occurred on March 31 at 10 pm when a patient and his parents arrived at the hospital.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:26 AM

NIZAMABAD: A viral video of parents allegedly pulling their son by his legs to reach the general medicine department of Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, has raised concerns about the services and maintenance provided at the hospital. State Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao has directed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, which occurred on March 31. The officials have submitted a preliminary report to higher officials.

According to GGH superintendent Dr Prathima Raj, the incident occurred on March 31 at 10 pm when a patient and his parents arrived at the hospital. “The patient care staff provided assistance and took him in a wheelchair to the emergency ward. Later, the staff brought the patient to the waiting area and advised the parents to approach the general medicine department on the second floor the next morning. However, the parents insisted on taking the patient with them and pulled him by his legs to the lift area. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and lasted for 11 seconds. The staff later carried the patient in a wheelchair to the waiting area safely,” Dr Prathima Raj said.

The GGH superintendent identified the patient as Hanumanthu from Bodhan area, but said that the contact details were not available. She released CCTV camera photos to the media and stated that the patient had multiple problems and the staff suspected he was in a drunken condition.

Meanwhile, some patients who spoke to the media expressed concerns about the lack of wheelchairs and stretchers to transport patients to their respective wards at GGH. However, the hospital has since made efforts to address these issues and provide better facilities. The doctors have made available more wheelchairs and stretchers after the incident.

Atrocious! Is this the Telangana model that KCR is talking about? Is this the ideal model for the country? Isn’t it the height of negligence of the government to drag a patient in a Nizamabad government area hospital like this!? It is the result of government anarchy. #ByeByeKCR #KCRFailedTelangana A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president

