SIT finds Group I question paper in couple’s house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The special investigation team (SIT), constituted to probe the TSPSC question paper leak case, has made another breakthrough. A team of SIT officials found one Group I question paper in the house of K Loukik and his wife Susmita in Raparthingar in Khammam.

According to sources, the SIT team spent three hours in their house, searching for more evidence for the leak of the question papers.

The SIT took Loukik and Susmitha, who have already been arrested, into their custody through a court order for investigation.

The SIT has arrested all those who secured more than 100 out of 150 marks in the Group I preliminary examination. Both Loukik and Susmitha also took the TSPSC Group I examination.

Meanwhile, a city court permitted the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday to take the two prime accused in the case into custody. While the SIT is investigating the case, the ED has also taken up an investigation, suspecting money laundering.

ED to question key accused

The prime accused — Praveen and Rajashekar — will be questioned for two days by the ED officials. The court in its order granting the ED two-day custody of the couple directed the officials to question the duo on April 17 and 18 in jail. The ED will be questioning them under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act about cash transactions. Suspecting money laundering, the ED has begun an investigation as a few persons from abroad had taken the examination.

