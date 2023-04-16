Home States Telangana

SIT finds Group I question paper in couple’s house

The SIT took Loukik and Susmitha, who have already been arrested, into their custody through a court order for investigation.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

TSPSC question papers’ leak issue.(File Photo)

TSPSC question papers’ leak issue.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The special investigation team (SIT), constituted to probe the TSPSC question paper leak case, has made another breakthrough. A team of SIT officials found one Group I question paper in the house of K Loukik and his wife Susmita in Raparthingar in Khammam.

According to sources, the SIT team spent three hours in their house, searching for more evidence for the leak of the question papers.

The SIT took Loukik and Susmitha, who have already been arrested, into their custody through a court order for investigation.

The SIT has arrested all those who secured more than 100 out of 150 marks in the Group I preliminary examination. Both Loukik and Susmitha also took the TSPSC Group I examination.

Meanwhile, a city court permitted the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday to take the two prime accused in the case into custody. While the SIT is investigating the case, the ED has also taken up an investigation, suspecting money laundering.

ED to  question  key accused

The prime accused — Praveen and Rajashekar  — will be questioned for two days by the ED officials. The court in its order granting the ED two-day custody of the couple directed the officials to question the duo on April 17 and 18 in jail. The ED will be questioning them under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act about cash transactions. Suspecting money laundering, the ED has begun an investigation as a few persons from abroad had taken the examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIT TSPSC question paper leak case
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp