TPCC spokespersons revamp starts

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC is in the middle of revamping its spokespersons' setup. Party Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who is unhappy with the performance of the existing spokespersons, wants a new set of guidelines drawn for appointment to the crucial posts.

When he was in Hyderabad recently, Thakre reviewed their performance on various parameters, their attendance in debates on television and speaking up on people’s issues. He was unhappy to know that only two or three spokespersons were active in taking part in TV debates and media conferences.

According to sources, Thakre submitted a report to the AICC media and Publicity Department on their performance. Thakre also alerted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on the failure of the spokespersons in exposing the ruling party and the BJP on people’s issues. He told the TPCC president that a majority of them are not fit for the responsibility.

The TPCC chief, in reply, informed the party vice-president who is in charge of the media department, to prepare guidelines and proforma for the appointment of spokespersons at the state as well as district level.

Meanwhile, AICC Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera told the TPCC that they could follow the format the party has been following at the national level for appointing leaders to the posts of spokespersons.

Sources said that those desiring to occupy the positions should have at least a postgraduate degree and have a good knowledge of national and state-level issues and their political implications.

The AICC guidelines also lay down that the aspirant’s attendance in TV debates both at the state and the national level also should be taken into consideration. The sources said that Khera and AICC secretaries are likely to interview aspirants which is now an issue of discussion in the party.

Meanwhile, a section of senior leaders question whether it is mandatory that the guidelines and proforma should be followed for appointing a spokesperson.

They are also raising the issue of how qualifications and other eligibility criteria would reflect in one’s ability to speak on issues of public importance.

HYDERABAD: The TPCC is in the middle of revamping its spokespersons' setup. Party Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who is unhappy with the performance of the existing spokespersons, wants a new set of guidelines drawn for appointment to the crucial posts. When he was in Hyderabad recently, Thakre reviewed their performance on various parameters, their attendance in debates on television and speaking up on people’s issues. He was unhappy to know that only two or three spokespersons were active in taking part in TV debates and media conferences. According to sources, Thakre submitted a report to the AICC media and Publicity Department on their performance. Thakre also alerted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on the failure of the spokespersons in exposing the ruling party and the BJP on people’s issues. He told the TPCC president that a majority of them are not fit for the responsibility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The TPCC chief, in reply, informed the party vice-president who is in charge of the media department, to prepare guidelines and proforma for the appointment of spokespersons at the state as well as district level. Meanwhile, AICC Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera told the TPCC that they could follow the format the party has been following at the national level for appointing leaders to the posts of spokespersons. Sources said that those desiring to occupy the positions should have at least a postgraduate degree and have a good knowledge of national and state-level issues and their political implications. The AICC guidelines also lay down that the aspirant’s attendance in TV debates both at the state and the national level also should be taken into consideration. The sources said that Khera and AICC secretaries are likely to interview aspirants which is now an issue of discussion in the party. Meanwhile, a section of senior leaders question whether it is mandatory that the guidelines and proforma should be followed for appointing a spokesperson. They are also raising the issue of how qualifications and other eligibility criteria would reflect in one’s ability to speak on issues of public importance.