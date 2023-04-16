Wasn’t invited to unveiling of Ambedkar statue: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday explained her absence at the unveiling of the 125-ft tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Hussainsagar on April 14 saying that she was not invited.

Speaking after releasing a Telugu book titled “Swatantra Samaram lo Vignana Sastram” at an event held at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) at Tarnaka here, Tamilisai said that she didn’t receive an invitation from the government and would have attended the function if she was invited.

She also expressed her disappointment at not being invited, referring to the service rendered by the architect of the Constitution to the cause of women.

“Ambedkar mostly talked about women empowerment, but there was no invitation for a woman Governor,” Tamilisai said.

During her speech, she took a jibe at some politicians, saying: “Our architects from the past knew that the sun was at the centre of our planetary system and accordingly, they carved the stone paintings in some of our temples. But for some of our politicians today, sons are at the centre of their politics.”

The Governor also called for sustained efforts to rediscover the glory of Indian science. She urged the younger generation to study the books related to our freedom fighters and other unsung heroes of our country. “Read about freedom stars, not film stars,” Tamilisai added.

