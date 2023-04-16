Home States Telangana

Wasn’t invited to unveiling of Ambedkar statue: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

She also expressed her disappointment at not being invited, referring to the service rendered by the architect of the Constitution to the cause of women. 

Published: 16th April 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday explained her absence at the unveiling of the 125-ft tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Hussainsagar on April 14 saying that she was not invited. 

Speaking after releasing a Telugu book titled “Swatantra Samaram lo Vignana Sastram” at an event held at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) at Tarnaka here, Tamilisai said that she didn’t receive an invitation from the government and would have attended the function if she was invited. 

She also expressed her disappointment at not being invited, referring to the service rendered by the architect of the Constitution to the cause of women. 

“Ambedkar mostly talked about women empowerment, but there was no invitation for a woman Governor,” Tamilisai said. 

During her speech, she took a jibe at some politicians, saying: “Our architects from the past knew that the sun was at the centre of our planetary system and accordingly, they carved the stone paintings in some of our temples. But for some of our politicians today, sons are at the centre of their politics.”

The Governor also called for sustained efforts to rediscover the glory of Indian science. She urged the younger generation to study the books related to our freedom fighters and other unsung heroes of our country. “Read about freedom stars, not film stars,” Tamilisai added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Nutrition
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp