Aqua expo here to enthral you

Visitors enjoy the unique aquarium experience at the Tunnel Aquarium Expo 2023 at Kukatpally on Sunday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is gearing up for a unique experience this summer, as the Underwater Tunnel Aqua Exhibition offers a 180-degree view of the vibrant marine life. The exhibition opened in Kukatpally on Saturday and will run for the next 60 days, with an entry fee of `100 per person.

The tunnel aquarium boasts over 3,000 fish from 500 different species of both freshwater and saltwater, including starfish, angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, eels, boxfish, and other rare species. The fish are sourced from Malaysia, Singapore, and Kerala, making it an exciting opportunity for aquatic enthusiasts to witness these species up close.

Among the unique fish species displayed in the exhibition is the Arapaima variety, which weighs 60 kg and eats one and a half kilos of chicken every day. This fish is valued at Rs 6 lakh in the market at present.
The exhibition is a hit with both children and adults, who are thrilled to see the marine life they usually only see on TV channels. The manager of the expo stated that the tunnels and aquariums took six months to set up and that minimum temperatures are maintained for the fish’s survival.

In addition to the aquariums, the expo hosts a handloom exhibition showcasing handicrafts from local artisans and amusement rides. The organisers, Rajasekhar Reddy, Bharat Reddy, and Suri Babu, plan to showcase these portable underwater tunnels in different cities after successfully exhibiting them in Visakhapatnam.

