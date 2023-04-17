Home States Telangana

BRS leader Damodar Reddy accuses MLA Jeevan Reddy of grabbing land

In a video released to the media, Damodar Reddy said that he used to own land parcels in Shankarpally village, on the outskirts of the city.

MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sama Damodar Reddy, a  realtor cum BRS leader, has alleged that MLA Asannagari Jeevan Reddy “grabbed his land by cheating” on the pretext of providing him double the price. Damodar Reddy alleged that Jeevan Reddy has been evading his phone calls and requests through other BRS leaders.

In a video released to the media, Damodar Reddy said that he used to own land parcels in Shankarpally village, on the outskirts of the city. He divided some of his lands for sale by converting it into a housing layout and converted a major portion into a resort.

“MLA Jeevan Reddy approached me and offered the equitable property at other places. As I was not making profits out of the resort, Jeevan Reddy asked me to give 50:50 share in the resort and make it into a profitable business by entering into MoU,” Damodar Reddy said. He added that in return Jeevan Reddy offered to register a villa admeasuring 3,000 square feet valued at Rs 12 crore. He said that later he has found that the villa was smaller in size than Jeevan Reddy claimed.

“I have approached Kavitha, KTR’s office, and a few other ministers. However, Jeevan Reddy is not willing to pay my rightful share,” Damodar Reddy said. Attempts to contact Jeevan Reddy evoked no response till this report was filed.

