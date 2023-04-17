Home States Telangana

CID tightens screws on brick kilns exploiting migrant labourers

The labour department has also failed to maintain records and put pressure on the brick kilns owners to abide by the agreement with workers.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has turned a special focus on brick kilns in the erstwhile Karimnagar district following complaints of migrant labourers suffering ill-treatment at the hands of their employers. There are also allegations that women workers are being subjected to sexual abuse. Apart from being forced to live in abject conditions, the hapless labourers are made to work during night hours too.

About 146 workers from Odisha toiling in various brick kilns in the Peddapalli district were rescued last month. According to CID reports, about 20,000 from Balangir, Bargarh, Khurdha and Sambalpur districts of Odisha are working in brick kilns in Peddapalli and Jagtial districts.

Karimnagar and Adilabad region Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) Chelpuri Srinivas said brick kiln owners have their own rules and deny decent living conditions for workers like proper toilets, sheds, and worksite schools for their children. Some brick kiln owners allegedly force children also into work. Around 1,200 brick kilns exist in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

An NGO based in Odisha alerted both Odisha and Telangana governments about the miserable situation of the workers, prompting Additional DGP of CID, Mahesh Bhagwat, to direct officials to conduct raids and rescue the labourers. The labour department has also failed to maintain records and put pressure on the brick kilns owners to abide by the agreement with workers.

The CID authorities who came to know about physical and sexual harassment of workers are determined to continue raids on brick kilns in Karimnagar and Adilabad districts, said Srinivas and requested people to bring to the notice of the police department any cases of exploitation of migrant workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CID brick kilns migrant labourers sexual abuse
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp