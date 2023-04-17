G20: Hyd to host 2nd in-person DEWG meeting from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making progress on the ‘G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG)’, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be organising the second in-person meeting of DEWG in Hyderabad from April 17-19.

The meeting will begin with side events on April 17. The inaugural address will be given by Union Minister of State of Communication, Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy. The side events will focus primarily on digital connectivity and will comprise three-panel discussions on the thematic areas namely “High-speed mobile broadband and its impacts on lives, society and industry”, “Digital inclusion: Connecting the unconnected”, and “Sustainable, green digital infrastructure: Challenges and opportunities”.

Global experts will share their experience in emerging and telecom technologies and on technology-led inclusive development. On the second and third day of the meetings, G20 members, invited guest countries and international organisations will have an extensive discussion on the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely ‘Digital Public Infrastructure’, ‘Cybersecurity’ and ‘Digital Skilling’.

The delegates will visit the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad to gain first-hand knowledge of India’s expertise in the emerging digital and telecom technologies viz. 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and the various use cases pertaining to the welfare of citizens.

A workshop -- ‘Multi-stakeholder consultation for mutual recognition of digital skills’ will also be held on April 18. The Stay Safe Online campaign and G20 Digital Innovation Alliance have been launched under Indian Presidency to engage with common people especially youths and entrepreneurs in G20 member states.

