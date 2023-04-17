Govt spent Rs 800 crore on cancer patients, says Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the new oncology block at MNJ Cancer Institute in the city on Sunday. Aurobindo Pharma Foundation provided Rs 80 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The new block adds 300 beds to the institute, increasing the total number of beds to 750. The State government has provided all necessary facilities worth Rs 60 crore. As a tertiary care centre, MNJ Hospital provides care to patients from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It registers more than 12,000 new cancer patients every year and receives over 70,000 follow-up visits.

The hospital performs around 2,400 major surgeries and 3,600 minor surgeries per year. It also provides daily radiotherapy to 500 patients and chemotherapy to around 500 patients. The Aurobindo Oncology Block has a total built-up area of 2,32,000 square feet. The building consists of a cellar, lower ground and five floors, including a special women’s wing and paediatric wing.

Additionally, to ensure that the education of children who come for treatment is not affected, a library and a teacher will be set up in the paediatric wing. The block also includes a special ward for Bone Marrow Transplantation, where medicines will be provided free of charge for life under the Aarogyashri scheme.

Highlights govt’s achievements

During the event, Harish announced that around Rs 800 crore has been spent under the Aarogyashri scheme for cancer treatment since the formation of the state. In the previous year alone, Rs 137 crore was spent exclusively on cancer patients. Additionally, he mentioned that the government plans to provide chemotherapy and radiotherapy in districts for cancer patients soon, and cancer detection will be conducted through diagnostic centres. The minister also said that the medical services have been greatly strengthened in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS, and ANJ have been strengthened. On the other hand, with the expansion of four TIMs, Warangal Health City, and NIMS, the government is making 10 thousand of super-speciality beds available, which will be available in another year. He also highlighted the significant improvements in medical services across the state under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He pointed out that hospitals such as Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS, and ANJ have been reinforced, while the expansion of four TIMS, Warangal Health City and NIMS will provide 10,000 super-speciality beds within a year.

HYDERABAD: Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the new oncology block at MNJ Cancer Institute in the city on Sunday. Aurobindo Pharma Foundation provided Rs 80 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The new block adds 300 beds to the institute, increasing the total number of beds to 750. The State government has provided all necessary facilities worth Rs 60 crore. As a tertiary care centre, MNJ Hospital provides care to patients from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It registers more than 12,000 new cancer patients every year and receives over 70,000 follow-up visits. The hospital performs around 2,400 major surgeries and 3,600 minor surgeries per year. It also provides daily radiotherapy to 500 patients and chemotherapy to around 500 patients. The Aurobindo Oncology Block has a total built-up area of 2,32,000 square feet. The building consists of a cellar, lower ground and five floors, including a special women’s wing and paediatric wing. Additionally, to ensure that the education of children who come for treatment is not affected, a library and a teacher will be set up in the paediatric wing. The block also includes a special ward for Bone Marrow Transplantation, where medicines will be provided free of charge for life under the Aarogyashri scheme.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlights govt’s achievements During the event, Harish announced that around Rs 800 crore has been spent under the Aarogyashri scheme for cancer treatment since the formation of the state. In the previous year alone, Rs 137 crore was spent exclusively on cancer patients. Additionally, he mentioned that the government plans to provide chemotherapy and radiotherapy in districts for cancer patients soon, and cancer detection will be conducted through diagnostic centres. The minister also said that the medical services have been greatly strengthened in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS, and ANJ have been strengthened. On the other hand, with the expansion of four TIMs, Warangal Health City, and NIMS, the government is making 10 thousand of super-speciality beds available, which will be available in another year. He also highlighted the significant improvements in medical services across the state under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He pointed out that hospitals such as Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS, and ANJ have been reinforced, while the expansion of four TIMS, Warangal Health City and NIMS will provide 10,000 super-speciality beds within a year.