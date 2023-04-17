Home States Telangana

How Ashok Reddy lost Rs 100 crore, his family in betting

Besides losing his property worth crores in gambling, he lost his family as well.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gambling

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the three individuals who were apprehended in connection with an IPL betting case on Saturday, one accused particularly stands out. Jakkireddy Ashok Reddy’s unchecked indulgence in cricket betting turned his fate from riches to rags. Besides losing his property worth crores in gambling, he lost his family as well.

Ashok had been a real estate agent since 1980s and maintained a lavish lifestyle. However, things started changing since 2010, when he was introduced to cricket betting. Initially, he made huge huge profits in the betting but eventually ended up losing everything. Sources said, Reddy lost Rs 100 crore which he had taken from investors in several ventures. Then he took loans from friends and family and lost that money too.

He did not stop there, he sold his house and other properties to continue cricket betting. Unable to bear how Ashok turned out, his wife and two children also left him a few years ago. Now, Reddy became a sub-bookie for the key accused in the IPL betting racket Vipul Monga, who is from Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL betting Jakkireddy Ashok Reddy
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp