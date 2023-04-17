How Ashok Reddy lost Rs 100 crore, his family in betting

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the three individuals who were apprehended in connection with an IPL betting case on Saturday, one accused particularly stands out. Jakkireddy Ashok Reddy’s unchecked indulgence in cricket betting turned his fate from riches to rags. Besides losing his property worth crores in gambling, he lost his family as well.

Ashok had been a real estate agent since 1980s and maintained a lavish lifestyle. However, things started changing since 2010, when he was introduced to cricket betting. Initially, he made huge huge profits in the betting but eventually ended up losing everything. Sources said, Reddy lost Rs 100 crore which he had taken from investors in several ventures. Then he took loans from friends and family and lost that money too.

He did not stop there, he sold his house and other properties to continue cricket betting. Unable to bear how Ashok turned out, his wife and two children also left him a few years ago. Now, Reddy became a sub-bookie for the key accused in the IPL betting racket Vipul Monga, who is from Haryana.

