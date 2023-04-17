Home States Telangana

Jupally, Ponguleti to take decision after Karnataka polls

On the other hand, BJP leaders, including party national vice-president DK Aruna, also welcomed him to BJP suggesting that they should bury the hatchet.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two BRS leaders who were recently suspended from the party -- former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy -- are waiting with fingers crossed for the outcome of the elections in Karnataka to take a call on which party they should join or whether they should stay as a separate group and fight the elections.

The close associates of both leaders said that they are assessing the cadre strength of the two parties.
Both leaders have contacted former MLAs and ticket aspirants in the BRS hoping to get them to join them so that they could emerge as a powerful group and dictate terms to either of the two national parties.
Krishna Rao, who served as a minister in the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh, is getting calls from his former colleagues to rejoin the grand old party.

He knows the entire Congress network in his constituency of Kollapur like the back of his hand as he was elected thrice as an MLA from there. Several Congress leaders remain his friends even though he joined the BRS in 2012.

On the other hand, BJP leaders, including party national vice-president DK Aruna, also welcomed him to BJP suggesting that they should bury the hatchet. When both Aruna and Jupally were ministers in the Congress regime, they did not see eye-to-eye as one saw the other as a threat to their dominance in the district. Srinivasa Reddy who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam on a YSRC ticket, is taking advice from his close relatives who are in Congress as well as in the BJP, before making his next move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jupally Krishna Rao Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Karnataka assembly elections 2023
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp