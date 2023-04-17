Karnataka polls to keep leaders from Telangana busy

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three mainstream parties -- the BRS, Congress and BJP -- will be busy in the next 20 days, with elections approaching in the neighbouring Karnataka in May and in Telangana later this year. The ruling BRS leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have reviewed the preparedness of the party cadres and lined up programmes following the unveiling of the Ambedkar’s statue and ahead of the inauguration of the new Secretariat complex.

Then there is the important event for the party -- its plenary at LB Stadium on April 27. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs are busy in their constituencies, mobilising beneficiaries of welfare programmes for Dalits for the public meeting to be held after the unveiling of Ambedkar’s statue. The party functionaries are at present busy with Athmeeya Sammelans to sensitise people in villages in favour of the BRS.

Cong leaders to campaign

TPCC leaders will hit the campaign trail and its chief A Revanth Reddy will resume his yatra that was postponed on April 10. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is now on his yatra in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The party is likely to organise a massive public meeting at Gajwel, the home constituency of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on April 25 to draw the attention of the people to the raging problem of unemployment in the State and how the BRS government had been bungling in recruitment to fill government posts.

After April 25, Revanth Reddy and other important leaders will campaign in Kalyana Karnataka region for the Congress as part of the Assembly elections there. Former minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who is AICC secretary in-charge of Karnataka, has been touring the neighbouring State.

Bandi & Co to tour K’taka

BJP leaders, including the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay, too are planning to tour Karnataka. The party’s national leadership has already asked them to campaign in Kalyana Karnataka where there is a sizeable population of Telugu speaking people.

The saffron party leaders were till now busy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Hyderabad. Prior to that, they were busy taking on the BRS following the arrest of Bandi Sanjay in the SSC malpractice case. Now that they are free, they plan to visit Karnataka frequently to campaign for the BJP from April 17. Senior party leader DK Aruna is already in Karnataka.

It’s party time

After April 25, Revanth Reddy and other top leaders will campaign in Kalyana Karnataka region for the Congress

BJP leaders, including the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay, too are planning to tour Karnataka

HYDERABAD: The three mainstream parties -- the BRS, Congress and BJP -- will be busy in the next 20 days, with elections approaching in the neighbouring Karnataka in May and in Telangana later this year. The ruling BRS leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, have reviewed the preparedness of the party cadres and lined up programmes following the unveiling of the Ambedkar’s statue and ahead of the inauguration of the new Secretariat complex. Then there is the important event for the party -- its plenary at LB Stadium on April 27. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs are busy in their constituencies, mobilising beneficiaries of welfare programmes for Dalits for the public meeting to be held after the unveiling of Ambedkar’s statue. The party functionaries are at present busy with Athmeeya Sammelans to sensitise people in villages in favour of the BRS. Cong leaders to campaigngoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TPCC leaders will hit the campaign trail and its chief A Revanth Reddy will resume his yatra that was postponed on April 10. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is now on his yatra in erstwhile Adilabad district. The party is likely to organise a massive public meeting at Gajwel, the home constituency of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on April 25 to draw the attention of the people to the raging problem of unemployment in the State and how the BRS government had been bungling in recruitment to fill government posts. After April 25, Revanth Reddy and other important leaders will campaign in Kalyana Karnataka region for the Congress as part of the Assembly elections there. Former minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who is AICC secretary in-charge of Karnataka, has been touring the neighbouring State. Bandi & Co to tour K’taka BJP leaders, including the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay, too are planning to tour Karnataka. The party’s national leadership has already asked them to campaign in Kalyana Karnataka where there is a sizeable population of Telugu speaking people. The saffron party leaders were till now busy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Hyderabad. Prior to that, they were busy taking on the BRS following the arrest of Bandi Sanjay in the SSC malpractice case. Now that they are free, they plan to visit Karnataka frequently to campaign for the BJP from April 17. Senior party leader DK Aruna is already in Karnataka. It’s party time After April 25, Revanth Reddy and other top leaders will campaign in Kalyana Karnataka region for the Congress BJP leaders, including the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay, too are planning to tour Karnataka