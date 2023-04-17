KCR keeps his promise, say locals as Nalgonda witnesses unprecedented development

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda has seen significant development after it was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Compared to last year, the town now boasts of broad roads, various statues and etchings on public walls, greenery in the middle of roads, and central lighting in the streets.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is expected to visit Nalgonda in the first week of May, and officials are making preparations for the inauguration of completed development works and the laying of foundation stones for some other projects.

During the 2018 Assembly election campaign, KCR had promised that if the TRS (now BRS) won, he would adopt and develop the Nalgonda constituency. In December 2021, KCR visited Nalgonda and sanctioned over Rs 1,200 crore for Nalgonda municipality and other development works, ordering the commencement of work immediately.

As per his orders, tenders were called, and development works began, including the widening of roads and the modernization of junctions. The government is spending Rs 116 crore on these projects.

Various beautification projects have been completed, including the installation of statues at the junctions with various attractive shapes, water fountains, and “welcome to Nalgonda” boards with lighting. Greenery has been arranged in the middle of the road dividers, and the Nalgonda Clock Tower and other junctions have become selfie spots. The national flag erected at a height of 100 feet at the Clock Tower junction has become the talk of the town.

The government is spending Rs 45 crore on the flyover at Marriguda and Rs 88.06 crore on the beautification of the Udaya Samudram reservoir, including bund widening, facilities for jogging, food courts, children play areas, and a yoga centre.

The construction of Kalabharati at Clock Tower centre will cost Rs 90.61 crore, while Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on the construction of a helipad, Rs 2.50 crore on the beautification of the Vallabha Rao pond, Rs 4.50 crore on the integrated market, and Rs 10.50 crore on various parks, including the construction of Shilparamam in the PG college campus.

An IT Park is also being constructed with Rs 50 crore, and the medical college building is being constructed with Rs 275 crore. The development in Nalgonda has resulted in increased public engagement in the town’s parks and other facilities. Residents K Sriram and Vinoda noted that there were no parks in Nalgonda last year, but now they frequently visit newly established parks with their children.

V Mallikharjun and Rajani, who were planning to buy a property in Hyderabad after retirement, have decided to stay in Nalgonda after witnessing the development taking place in the town.N. Rajavardan Reddy, an engineering student, said that he now plans to stay back and find work in a software company instead of migrating to Hyderabad in search of jobs.

