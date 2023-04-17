Kishan: Can SCCL bid for VSP if it is being privatised?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday slammed the BRS government for accusing the Centre of privatising the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on one hand and claiming to file an Expression of Interest for the Vizag Steel Plant through the same company.

He said that while the people voted for BRS hoping for better governance in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has largely ignored it for the sake of horizontal expansion of his party.

“While alleging privatisation of Sigareni, and boasting to buy Vizag Steel Plant with the same company is nothing but blaming the Centre for some or other reason,” Kishan quipped, while speaking at a press conference at BJP state headquarters.

He slammed the Chief Minister and his family, as well as the BRS for staging protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad for developmental activities. The Union Minister alleged that even though SCCL was running in losses, the BRS government was not releasing pending dues to the tune of thousands of crores.

Launching a scathing attack against the BRS government, Kishan reminded that KCR promised to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory in 100 days after coming to power. “Nine years on, the plight of Nizam Sugar Factory remained unchanged,” Kishan charged.

