More Maharashtra leaders join BRS ahead of April 24 meeting

HYDERABAD: Ahead of its public meeting on April 24, several senior politicians from Aurangabad district in Maharashtra joined the BRS in the presence of party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Former MLA Anna Saheb Mane, Santhosh Mane and Prashant Patil are among those who joined the pink party. The joining of Anna Saheb Mane, a senior Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad district who is a two-time MLA, assumes political significance. KCR welcomed them into the party fold by offering pink scarves.

Santhosh Kumar from the Gangapur constituency and Aurangabad NCP youth president Prashant Patil also joined the BRS. Santhosh Kumar contested from Gangapur on an NCP ticket and secured 72,000 votes and stood in second place in the 2019 Assembly elections. It is significant to note that the leaders who joined the BRS on Sunday are politically strong and popular in the Aurangabad district.

Government Whip Balka Suman and others were present on the occasion. The BRS is preparing to conduct its third public meeting in Maharashtra on April 24. Apart from the border districts of Nanded and Kandar, several prominent leaders from other districts too have joined the pink party.

“The BRS is spreading rapidly throughout Maharashtra and we are winning the hearts of Maratha people,” a BRS leader claimed. This leader insisted that the joining of various leaders from Maharashtra is an indication of growing popularity of KCR as national leader.

