Release Chelpur sarpanch, book CI, demands Eatala

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has demanded an end to the harassment of saffron party activists, and called for a protest against the arrest and “illegal” cases booked against Chelpur BJP sarpanch Nerella Mahender Goud.

The MLA alleged that Mahender Goud was arrested after getting the gram panchayat to pass a resolution to remove encroachments on public roads. “The police are working on behalf of the BRS, rather than for the people,” Rajender alleged.

On Sunday, the BJP staged a Maha Dharna in Huzurabad, in which party district president G Krishna Reddy and activists also participated. Addressing the gathering, Rajender stated that the BJP would not be scared of intimidation tactics.

“If the BJP took a serious view, BRS’s political future would be affected,” he said. He indirectly warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of giving priority to Telangana traitors instead of Telangana activists.

Rajender also referred to the harassment and illegal cases lodged by the Huzurabad police. He warned that protests would continue until the Huzurabad Circle Inspector was suspended for wrongfully harassing the sarpanch.

KARIMNAGAR: BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has demanded an end to the harassment of saffron party activists, and called for a protest against the arrest and “illegal” cases booked against Chelpur BJP sarpanch Nerella Mahender Goud. The MLA alleged that Mahender Goud was arrested after getting the gram panchayat to pass a resolution to remove encroachments on public roads. “The police are working on behalf of the BRS, rather than for the people,” Rajender alleged. On Sunday, the BJP staged a Maha Dharna in Huzurabad, in which party district president G Krishna Reddy and activists also participated. Addressing the gathering, Rajender stated that the BJP would not be scared of intimidation tactics.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If the BJP took a serious view, BRS’s political future would be affected,” he said. He indirectly warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of giving priority to Telangana traitors instead of Telangana activists. Rajender also referred to the harassment and illegal cases lodged by the Huzurabad police. He warned that protests would continue until the Huzurabad Circle Inspector was suspended for wrongfully harassing the sarpanch.