Home States Telangana

TSTDC recovers Rs 1K crore land from defaulters

Despite multiple notices and ample time given to the lessee to rectify the defaults, the TSTDC took possession of the property.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

The cash-starved State of Andhra Pradesh is likely to lose a revenue of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore per annum. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Sports and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday announced that the State Tourism Department took action against companies that failed to comply with lease terms. The Department has reclaimed land worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

On April 11, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) took possession of 130 acres of land worth around Rs 520 crore located in Jawaharnagar, Shameerpet and Secunderabad Golf Course. The land was leased to M/S Prajay Engineers Syndicate Pvt Ltd in 2004 to develop a golf course.

The lessee failed to complete the project within the stipulated time and defaulted on the payment of lease rentals and Additional Development Premium (revenue share) to the government. Despite multiple notices and ample time given to the lessee to rectify the defaults, the TSTDC took possession of the property.

Additionally, the Tourism officials also took over land worth about Rs 100 crore from City Giant Screen in Secunderabad on March 27, due to the non-execution of the project.TSTDC also terminated the lease agreement of the Durgam Cheruvu deck area, leased to AA Avocations for 10 years at a rent of Rs 1.8 crore per annum for a land area of 2.2 acres worth approximately Rs 250 crore for the development of food courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Srinivas Goud TSTDC Rs 1000 crore
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp