Youth dies by suicide after being ‘tortured’ in police station

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Allegedly tortured by the cops in the local police station, a 25-year-old youth died by suicide in Taskanigudem village under Chandur mandal on Sunday. Locals said the victim, identified as Abbanaboyna Shiva, consumed pesticide to kill himself.

They added that Shiva was called to the local police station by SHE Team police after a woman lodged a complaint against him for harassing her minor daughter. While he was called for counselling, the cops beat him up and threatened him, they added.

Shiva was upset over the police torture and killed himself in his residence in Taskanigudem village, the locals said. The police shifted the body to Chandur government hospital for autopsy, but when they were bringing it back, the villagers obstructed them and raised chants stating that Shiva killed himself due to the police.

They also demanded that the SHE Team police personnel and the Circle Inspector be suspended. Earlier in February, a 35-year-old daily wage labourer died after reportedly being tortured by cops in Medak district.

