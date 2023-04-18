Home States Telangana

Denied nod to hold protest, YSRTP to approach court

Lashing out at the State government, he said that it’s a shame in a democratic setup to bar ‘karyakartas’ from entering their own party office.

YSRTP president YS Sharmila along with leaders of other Opposition parties releases the logo of T-SAVE in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The YSR Telangana Party on Monday decided to knock on the doors of court after it was denied permission to conduct ‘Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE) hunger strike’. The party has wondered whether the State government has two different rules for the ruling party and Opposition with regard to the right to protest. 

“We have decided to approach court and get permission. Our proposed ‘deeksha’ has the support of 39 social organisations and various political parties. When BRS can stage dharnas in Delhi, why does it creates obstacles to others in Telangana? Isn’t this because of the fear factor?” said YSRTP official spokesperson Gattu Ramachandra Rao while addressing a press conference.  

Lashing out at the State government, he said that it’s a shame in a democratic setup to bar ‘karyakartas’ from entering their own party office. “YS Sharmila is repeatedly being targeted because Chef Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now scared of her commitment towards Telangana,” he maintained. 

Cong support 
Meanwhile, senior TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi has called upon the unemployed youth to join the proposed ‘deeksha’.

