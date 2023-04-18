ED grills 2 key accused in TSPSC paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In their simultaneous investigation of the TSPSC question paper leak case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday grilled the prime accused in the case — Rajasekhar and Praveen — in Chanchalguda prison.

The agency questioned the duo after obtaining permission to quiz for two days in the prison itself as they are now in judicial custody.

The central investigation agency is probing into the possibility of money laundering taking place while the accused sold the question papers and made money. The agency believes that several candidates who were abroad came here and purchased the question papers, and took the examination. They reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh to the accused.

The agency is probing how the money had been paid to them, whether it was through the banks or the hawala channels. They also want to know who had made the payment and the details of the accounts.

Sources stated that the agency officials interrogated the duo about their bank account details, financial transactions, and what they did with the money. They reportedly asked them who they had handed it over or made any investment. They also reportedly asked them about a payment of Rs 11 lakh made to another accused, Renuka.

Sources said that the ED officials asked them how many persons had approached them for question papers and how many had them and if so how much. The officials will question the two accused again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ED sought the details of the case through the Nampally court from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State government, to which the SIT filed a counter that it had already submitted details to the High Court. The ED officials said they would move a petition for details submitted to the court.

