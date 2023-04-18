Home States Telangana

Hanamkonda PP files petition seeking cancellation of Bandi’s bail

Speaking to TNIE, advocate C Vidya Sagar Reddy, who is representing Sanjay, stated that he did not receive any notice from the court. 

Published: 18th April 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Hanamkonda District Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Mokila Satyanarayana Goud on Monday filed a petition against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in the Fourth Additional Munsiff Magistrate Court, seeking cancellation of bail granted to the latter. He also appealed that the BJP leader be sent to police custody.

In his petition, the Public Prosecutor stated that Sanjay was not cooperating with the police who are investigating the SSC exam malpractice case and that the BJP leader, after being released on bail, is not giving mobile phone to the police and making provocative speeches.

After hearing the PP’s argument, Fourth Munsiff Magistrate Court judge M Saritha posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

Speaking to TNIE, advocate C Vidya Sagar Reddy, who is representing Sanjay, stated that he did not receive any notice from the court. 

“When we receive a notice on petition filed by Special Public Prosecutor Mokila Satyanarayana Goud, we will file a counter in the court,” the advocate said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mokila Satyanarayana Goud Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp