Hanamkonda PP files petition seeking cancellation of Bandi’s bail

HANAMKONDA: Hanamkonda District Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Mokila Satyanarayana Goud on Monday filed a petition against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in the Fourth Additional Munsiff Magistrate Court, seeking cancellation of bail granted to the latter. He also appealed that the BJP leader be sent to police custody.

In his petition, the Public Prosecutor stated that Sanjay was not cooperating with the police who are investigating the SSC exam malpractice case and that the BJP leader, after being released on bail, is not giving mobile phone to the police and making provocative speeches.

After hearing the PP’s argument, Fourth Munsiff Magistrate Court judge M Saritha posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

Speaking to TNIE, advocate C Vidya Sagar Reddy, who is representing Sanjay, stated that he did not receive any notice from the court.

“When we receive a notice on petition filed by Special Public Prosecutor Mokila Satyanarayana Goud, we will file a counter in the court,” the advocate said.

