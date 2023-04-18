Home States Telangana

Harish hands over titles to squatters in Siddipet

Telangana govt implemented GO 58 and 59 to regularise illegal occupation

Published: 18th April 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has announced that 569 beneficiaries under GO 58 and 59, which are for regularisation of illegal occupation of government land, have been granted house titles in Siddipet. These titles have been distributed to poor individuals who have constructed homes on government-owned lands. This initiative aims to provide housing security to those who are economically disadvantaged and living in precarious conditions.

The minister on Monday distributed certificates to the beneficiaries, who had applied for regularisation under GO 58 and 59, at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the plight of many poor people who are living on government-owned lands without proper documentation. He explained that these individuals are often living in fear and uncertainty due to the lack of land titles. In response, the government has decided to distribute patta under GO 58 and 59 to provide legal ownership of the land to these individuals. The minister emphasised that this initiative will give full authority to the beneficiaries over the occupied land, ensuring they no longer face any troubles in the future.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao hands over pattas to beneficiaries under GO 58 and 59 in Siddipet town on Monday

According to reports, 569 individuals in Siddipet town have received house titles under GO 58 and 59. Harish urged the people to acknowledge and appreciate the government’s welfare and developmental programs. He expressed his vision to transform Siddipet into a green and healthy district where people can lead happy and healthy lives. 

He also mentioned that the underground drainage system in the town has been completed, which has resolved the problem of stray pigs and cattle.

‘No special treatment for people in positions of power’
Previously, 72 families of journalists working in Siddipet were provided with double-bedroom houses. During the event, Harish also emphasised that there should be no special treatment or sympathy for individuals in positions of power, including the press, police and politicians. 

He encouraged political leaders and journalists to remain lifelong learners and continually strive for self-improvement. The minister expressed his regret that some media house owners have negatively impacted the lives of journalists. 

However, he promised to closely monitor the situation and ensure that all journalists in the erstwhile Medak district receive double-bedroom houses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Siddipet town
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp