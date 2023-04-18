Harish hands over titles to squatters in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has announced that 569 beneficiaries under GO 58 and 59, which are for regularisation of illegal occupation of government land, have been granted house titles in Siddipet. These titles have been distributed to poor individuals who have constructed homes on government-owned lands. This initiative aims to provide housing security to those who are economically disadvantaged and living in precarious conditions.

The minister on Monday distributed certificates to the beneficiaries, who had applied for regularisation under GO 58 and 59, at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the plight of many poor people who are living on government-owned lands without proper documentation. He explained that these individuals are often living in fear and uncertainty due to the lack of land titles. In response, the government has decided to distribute patta under GO 58 and 59 to provide legal ownership of the land to these individuals. The minister emphasised that this initiative will give full authority to the beneficiaries over the occupied land, ensuring they no longer face any troubles in the future.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao hands over pattas to beneficiaries under GO 58 and 59 in Siddipet town on Monday

According to reports, 569 individuals in Siddipet town have received house titles under GO 58 and 59. Harish urged the people to acknowledge and appreciate the government’s welfare and developmental programs. He expressed his vision to transform Siddipet into a green and healthy district where people can lead happy and healthy lives.

He also mentioned that the underground drainage system in the town has been completed, which has resolved the problem of stray pigs and cattle.

‘No special treatment for people in positions of power’

Previously, 72 families of journalists working in Siddipet were provided with double-bedroom houses. During the event, Harish also emphasised that there should be no special treatment or sympathy for individuals in positions of power, including the press, police and politicians.

He encouraged political leaders and journalists to remain lifelong learners and continually strive for self-improvement. The minister expressed his regret that some media house owners have negatively impacted the lives of journalists.

However, he promised to closely monitor the situation and ensure that all journalists in the erstwhile Medak district receive double-bedroom houses.

