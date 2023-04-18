Home States Telangana

KCR exploiting Telangana people & its wealth: Bhatti

The BRS leaders are trying to get mileage by creating a propaganda on Kaleshwaram project, which cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the government.

Published: 18th April 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Alleging that the State government has been ignoring that the fact that lakhs of acres farm lands will be submerged due to changes made to the irrigation projects, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is exploiting the people and wealth of Telangana for his personal and political gains.

Speaking to the media at Akenapalli during his padayatra, he said: “The State government is neglecting the farmers. The fact that around two lakh acres get submerged under the Polavaram project due to increase in its height planned by AP has no affect on KCR’s government.” 

“The redesigned Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation Project too will submerge thousands of acres. But, KCR lacks awareness,” he added.

The BRS leaders are trying to get mileage by creating propaganda on the Kaleshwaram project, which cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the government. “KCR is exploiting Telangana people and its wealth,” he said.   

“KCR is the biggest looter in the State. He says that he will bear the election expenses of the opposition parties if they project him as the prime ministerial candidate. This indicates to what extend he has exploited the State and how much wealth he created,”  Bhatti said.

VENKAT REDDY’S VIEWS ON DALIT CM PERSONAL: THAKRE
Sangareddy: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Monday said that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s views on making a Dalit the CM of Telangana, if the Congress comes to power in the State, are personal.  After attending an Iftar party organised by Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, he said that the Congress is a party that works for the welfare of all sections. 

