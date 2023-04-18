Man rendered homeless to get double-bedroom house

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Reacting to a story published in TNIE, Khammam District Collector VP Gowtham allotted a double-bedroom house to one Jakkula Ramulu and initiated steps to admit his son to a tribal welfare hostel in Relakayalapalli village.

The collector was moved by the story which captured the plight of Ramulu and his 13-year-old son Praveen when they discovered that their house was in cinders on returning to Khammam from another village.

His house went up in flames when BRS activists burst firecrackers on the occasion of ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ oraganised in the village on April 12.

The collector said that one of the 20 double-bedroom houses under construction for villagers would be allotted to the father-son duo. Ramulu’s wife passed away about six months ago due to ill health and his daughter is living away from him, with her husband.

The collector said he had already given Rs 8,000 for damage to their house and for purchasing utensils and clothes.

Singareni tahsildar T Srinivas said they were making arrangements to admit Praveen in a tribal welfare hostel in Relakayalapalli. Ramulu thanked the collector for providing not only a double-bedroom house but also education to his son.

