Home States Telangana

Missing strongroom keys: 3-member ECI team begins probe 

On Monday, the then Returning Officers, Jagtial Collector A Sharath, his successor G Ravi and present Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and other officials attended the inquiry.

Published: 18th April 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: As per the direction given by the High Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began an investigation into the missing strongroom keys issue in the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency. A three-member team from the ECI questioned the then election officers and District Collector at JNTU Engineering College, Kondagattu in Kodimyal mandal.

Congress candidate A Laxman Kumar filed an election petition, challenging BRS candidate Koppula Eswar’s election in the 2018 polls. Last Monday, as per High Court orders, the officials tried to open the strongroom but found that the keys were misplaced. Alleging negligence on the part of authorities, Laxman Kumar again approached High Court, which directed the Election Commission to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report on April 26. 

On Monday, the then Returning Officers, Jagtial Collector A Sharath, his successor G Ravi and present Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and other officials attended the inquiry. The then returning officer, M Bhikshapathi and Additional Collectors were also questioned during the inquiry. Police prevented petitioner A Laxman Kumar from meeting the ECI delegation when he wanted to submit a representation to the probe team.

Later speaking to the media, he said expressed the that inquiry would be “genuine and transparent”. 
According to Laxman Kumar, in the 2018 election, he was leading till the 13th round by 3,000 votes but after the 14th and final round, the officials announced that Koppula Eswar won by a 441-vote margin.

PETITIONER PREVENTED FROM MEETING TEAM
Police prevented petitioner A Laxman Kumar from meeting the ECI delegation when he wanted to submit a representation to the team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp