Missing strongroom keys: 3-member ECI team begins probe 

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: As per the direction given by the High Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began an investigation into the missing strongroom keys issue in the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency. A three-member team from the ECI questioned the then election officers and District Collector at JNTU Engineering College, Kondagattu in Kodimyal mandal.

Congress candidate A Laxman Kumar filed an election petition, challenging BRS candidate Koppula Eswar’s election in the 2018 polls. Last Monday, as per High Court orders, the officials tried to open the strongroom but found that the keys were misplaced. Alleging negligence on the part of authorities, Laxman Kumar again approached High Court, which directed the Election Commission to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report on April 26.

On Monday, the then Returning Officers, Jagtial Collector A Sharath, his successor G Ravi and present Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and other officials attended the inquiry. The then returning officer, M Bhikshapathi and Additional Collectors were also questioned during the inquiry. Police prevented petitioner A Laxman Kumar from meeting the ECI delegation when he wanted to submit a representation to the probe team.

Later speaking to the media, he said expressed the that inquiry would be “genuine and transparent”.

According to Laxman Kumar, in the 2018 election, he was leading till the 13th round by 3,000 votes but after the 14th and final round, the officials announced that Koppula Eswar won by a 441-vote margin.

PETITIONER PREVENTED FROM MEETING TEAM

Police prevented petitioner A Laxman Kumar from meeting the ECI delegation when he wanted to submit a representation to the team.

JAGTIAL: As per the direction given by the High Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began an investigation into the missing strongroom keys issue in the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency. A three-member team from the ECI questioned the then election officers and District Collector at JNTU Engineering College, Kondagattu in Kodimyal mandal. Congress candidate A Laxman Kumar filed an election petition, challenging BRS candidate Koppula Eswar’s election in the 2018 polls. Last Monday, as per High Court orders, the officials tried to open the strongroom but found that the keys were misplaced. Alleging negligence on the part of authorities, Laxman Kumar again approached High Court, which directed the Election Commission to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report on April 26. On Monday, the then Returning Officers, Jagtial Collector A Sharath, his successor G Ravi and present Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and other officials attended the inquiry. The then returning officer, M Bhikshapathi and Additional Collectors were also questioned during the inquiry. Police prevented petitioner A Laxman Kumar from meeting the ECI delegation when he wanted to submit a representation to the probe team.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later speaking to the media, he said expressed the that inquiry would be “genuine and transparent”. According to Laxman Kumar, in the 2018 election, he was leading till the 13th round by 3,000 votes but after the 14th and final round, the officials announced that Koppula Eswar won by a 441-vote margin. PETITIONER PREVENTED FROM MEETING TEAM Police prevented petitioner A Laxman Kumar from meeting the ECI delegation when he wanted to submit a representation to the team.