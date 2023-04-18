Never insulted Andhra Pradesh people, only questioned politicians: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that he has not insulted the people of Andhra Pradesh, but only questioned the political parties and leaders on their behalf. Speaking at a programme held in Siddipet on Monday, the minister said: “I have never humiliated the people of Andhra Pradesh. I only asked why the political parties and leaders in that State are not fighting for special status promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. I wanted to know why they are not fighting when the Visakha Steel Plant is being privatised and why the Polavaram project is not being completed.”

Referring to the controversy over his remarks on workers from the neighbouring State, he clarified that he only said that the construction workers should stay here and “we will take care of you as our children”. But, the AP leaders are insulting him over his comments for political purposes, he added.

“If the leaders of Andhra Pradesh have integrity, they should immediately complete the Polavaram project and ensure sufficient water supply for irrigation just like Telangana has been doing after competing Kaleshwaram project,” he added.

He also the demanded that the AP parties and leaders exert pressure on the Centre to accord special status on Visakha Steel Plant instead of privatising it. They should not believe the words of BJP and Congress leaders as they come only during the elections, he added.

“The Central government said that it would make agriculture profitable, and it also cheated the people by saying that it would generate two crore jobs annually” he said.

