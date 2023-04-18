No alliance with BRS, reiterates Rahul Gandhi

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reiterated that there would be no electoral alliance with BRS for the coming Assembly elections.

Sources in Telangana Congress said that Gandhi had clarified the point to the TPCC leaders when they met him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport during a stopover en route Bidar from Delhi.

The leaders who met Rahul included AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, PCC president A Revanth Reddy, PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, AICC secretaries Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chaudury. AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge who participated in a programme in Mancherial also stated that there was no question of alliance with BRS and called upon the cadres to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government.

Former MP Madhu Yaskhi, speaking to TNIE, said that Rahul had enquired about the current political situation and asked about the stance of BJP and BRS on several issues.

Rahul Gandhi also asked about the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra which is currently being undertaken by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Revanth Reddy.

Suspended BRS leaders all set to join Cong

Rahul suggested intensifying the fight against the “anti-people” policies of the government. “When Rahul asked for suggestions, I told him that every State unit must promise to undertake a caste census. Rahul recently highlighted this issue in the Karnataka campaign and it needs to be taken up in all States,” Madhu Yaskhi said.

A former MP and former minister are all set to join the Congress by the end of this month. Top sources in the Telangana Congress stated that the talks between the party and leaders concluded and they are likely to join soon.

The leader also said that they were planning a massive public meeting in Hyderabad or somewhere near ORR for the induction of leaders where Mallikharjuna Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are likely to attend as chief guests.

