Respite from humidity, heat as rain lashes Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: Residents of Hyderabad heaved a sigh of relief as light to moderate rainfall lashed the city on Monday evening, bringing respite from the humid and hot weather conditions.

Nampally recorded the highest rainfall of 18.8 mm, followed by Bahadurpura (16.5 mm), Asifnagar (10.8 mm) and Ziaguda 9.3 mm. The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the trough/wind discontinuity from the southern Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra region to Tamil Nadu which now runs from northern-interior Karnataka to southern Tamil Nadu.

However, during the day, there was high humidity in the city and citizens had a difficult time while travelling on the roads in the afternoon. Uppal witnessed the maximum temperature of 40.2°C, followed by BHEL (40.1°C) and Khairatabad (40°C).

Across the State, the temperatures remained above 44°C in districts such Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Khammam, Jagtial and Adilabad with Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally recording the highest temperature of 44.6°C.

As per the weather forecast by the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana in the next four days.

Mercury in mid-40s in erstwhile A’bad district

The temperatures in the State’s northern region, primarily the erstwhile Adilabad district, is increasing with each passing day. According to the TSPDS, Dasturabad mandal in Nirmal district recorded 44.5°C, followed by Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal (44.2°C) and Adilabad (42.5°C).

Agriculture research station scientist Sridhar Chauhan pointed out that while the mercury levels would increase from 44°C to 45°C or higher in mid-May but the phenomenon has started earlier this year. He said it would be particularly difficult for coal mine workers because the temperature around mines is generally 1°C higher than the adjoining areas.

