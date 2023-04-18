Home States Telangana

Respite from humidity, heat as rain lashes Hyderabad

As per the weather forecast by the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana in the next four days.

Published: 18th April 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

rainfall

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: Residents of Hyderabad heaved a sigh of relief as light to moderate rainfall lashed the city on Monday evening, bringing respite from the humid and hot weather conditions.

Nampally recorded the highest rainfall of 18.8 mm, followed by Bahadurpura (16.5 mm), Asifnagar (10.8 mm) and Ziaguda 9.3 mm. The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the trough/wind discontinuity from the southern Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra region to Tamil Nadu which now runs from northern-interior Karnataka to southern Tamil Nadu.

However, during the day, there was high humidity in the city and citizens had a difficult time while travelling on the roads in the afternoon. Uppal witnessed the maximum temperature of 40.2°C, followed by BHEL (40.1°C) and Khairatabad (40°C).

Across the State, the temperatures remained above 44°C in districts such Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Khammam, Jagtial and Adilabad with Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally recording the highest temperature of 44.6°C.

As per the weather forecast by the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana in the next four days.

Mercury in mid-40s in erstwhile A’bad district

The temperatures in the State’s northern region, primarily the erstwhile Adilabad district, is increasing with each passing day. According to the TSPDS, Dasturabad mandal in Nirmal district recorded 44.5°C, followed by Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal (44.2°C) and Adilabad (42.5°C).

Agriculture research station scientist Sridhar Chauhan pointed out that while the mercury levels would increase from 44°C to 45°C or higher in mid-May but the phenomenon has started earlier this year. He said it would be particularly difficult for coal mine workers because the temperature around mines is generally 1°C higher than the adjoining areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad rainfall humidity
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp