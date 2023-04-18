Home States Telangana

Telangana receives 13 Panchayat Raj awards

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony organised in Delhi on Monday.

Published: 18th April 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao receives an award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao receives an award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana received 13 out of 46 National Panchayat Raj awards announced by the Central government. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony organised in Delhi on Monday. Telangana secured eight Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Awards (DDUPSVP) and five Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvotthama Panchayat Satat Vikas Awards (NDSPSVP).

Minister of Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao received the awards. State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, other officials and people’s representatives also attended the award presentation ceremony in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dayakar Rao attributed the State’s achievement to successful implementation of Palle Pragathi programmes. 

KCR expresses delight

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his delighted over the State winning the prestigious awards. Rao said that it was a matter of pride for all that Telangana won 13 of the 46 awards. It is a commendable achievement as the State clinched the awards in eight categories, he added. 

He said that these awards are a testimony to the rural development programmes, including Palle Pragathi, being implemented by the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp