Telangana receives 13 Panchayat Raj awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana received 13 out of 46 National Panchayat Raj awards announced by the Central government. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony organised in Delhi on Monday. Telangana secured eight Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Awards (DDUPSVP) and five Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvotthama Panchayat Satat Vikas Awards (NDSPSVP).

Minister of Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao received the awards. State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, other officials and people’s representatives also attended the award presentation ceremony in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dayakar Rao attributed the State’s achievement to successful implementation of Palle Pragathi programmes.

KCR expresses delight

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his delighted over the State winning the prestigious awards. Rao said that it was a matter of pride for all that Telangana won 13 of the 46 awards. It is a commendable achievement as the State clinched the awards in eight categories, he added.

He said that these awards are a testimony to the rural development programmes, including Palle Pragathi, being implemented by the State government.

