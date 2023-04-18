Viveka murder case: Telangana HC tells CBI not to summon Avinash till 4 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of Telangana High Court, on Monday, postponed the lunch motion petition filed by YS Avinash Reddy, Kadapa YSR Congress MP, seeking anticipatory bail in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. However, the court instructed the CBI that the petitioner should not be called for questioning till 4 pm on Tuesday.

Senior counsel for Avinash, T Niranjan Reddy, argued that the CBI was seeking to unjustly accuse the petitioner in the crime. He further claimed that the CBI’s previous investigation officer (IO) coerced the witnesses on many occasions into giving statements that could help the agency to frame the petitioner. He also accused the investigating agency of carrying out a hostile prosecution against the petitioner.

Avinash Reddy, in his petition claimed that the slain Vivekananda Reddy had married a woman — Shaik Shameem — in 2011 and they had a son named Shaik Shahensha. This led to a rivalry between Shaik Shameem and Viveka’s daughter Dr N Suneetha, son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy, brother-in-law N Siva Prakash Reddy, and accused number one (A1) Yerra Gangi Reddy. Shameem was threatened by them.

The deceased promised Shameem that he would get their kid admitted to Hyderabad Public School, buy a villa near the school and set aside enough money as a fixed deposit for the family’s livelihood, he claimed and added that Viveka’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter and son-in-law revoked his power to issue cheques and forced him to suffer financially for his requirements as well as the survival needs of his second family.

CBI only acting on approver’s ‘hearsay’ assertion: Counsel

This prompted Viveka to engage in land settlements and diamond business with his close associates A1 through A4 to generate money for his and his second family’s survival. The inquiry, the petitioner claimed, revealed that the deceased had an affair with the mother of Yadati Sunil Yadav (A2) and the wife of Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy (A3).

As per the statement of accused-turned-approver (A4) Shaik Dasthagiri, before murdering Vivekananda, they searched and took some documents, stamp papers with round seals presumed to be the notarised will written in favour of Shaik Shameem and Shaik Shahensha.

According to Dasthagiri’s statement, only Vivekananda was eventually escorted to the toilet and stabbed to death after extensive document verification, claimed the peititoner.

The senior counsel further claimed that the CBI did not investigate ‘murder for gain,’ among other allegations, and that the agency was deliberately persecuting his client based only on the approver’s ‘hearsay’ assertion.

Furthermore, Sunitha and Rajasekhar have been in constant communication with M Ravindranath Reddy, a TDP MLC, and through him, with Chandrababu Naidu.

Sunitha who found nothing wrong with the petitioner for a year after the crime, now, under the influence of her friend B Tech Ravi and the Leader of the Opposition, she was making outrageous charges against the petitioner, the counsel alleged. The court adjourned the case to Tuesday after hearing the petitioner and the CBI.

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of Telangana High Court, on Monday, postponed the lunch motion petition filed by YS Avinash Reddy, Kadapa YSR Congress MP, seeking anticipatory bail in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. However, the court instructed the CBI that the petitioner should not be called for questioning till 4 pm on Tuesday. Senior counsel for Avinash, T Niranjan Reddy, argued that the CBI was seeking to unjustly accuse the petitioner in the crime. He further claimed that the CBI’s previous investigation officer (IO) coerced the witnesses on many occasions into giving statements that could help the agency to frame the petitioner. He also accused the investigating agency of carrying out a hostile prosecution against the petitioner. Avinash Reddy, in his petition claimed that the slain Vivekananda Reddy had married a woman — Shaik Shameem — in 2011 and they had a son named Shaik Shahensha. This led to a rivalry between Shaik Shameem and Viveka’s daughter Dr N Suneetha, son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy, brother-in-law N Siva Prakash Reddy, and accused number one (A1) Yerra Gangi Reddy. Shameem was threatened by them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The deceased promised Shameem that he would get their kid admitted to Hyderabad Public School, buy a villa near the school and set aside enough money as a fixed deposit for the family’s livelihood, he claimed and added that Viveka’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter and son-in-law revoked his power to issue cheques and forced him to suffer financially for his requirements as well as the survival needs of his second family. CBI only acting on approver’s ‘hearsay’ assertion: Counsel This prompted Viveka to engage in land settlements and diamond business with his close associates A1 through A4 to generate money for his and his second family’s survival. The inquiry, the petitioner claimed, revealed that the deceased had an affair with the mother of Yadati Sunil Yadav (A2) and the wife of Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy (A3). As per the statement of accused-turned-approver (A4) Shaik Dasthagiri, before murdering Vivekananda, they searched and took some documents, stamp papers with round seals presumed to be the notarised will written in favour of Shaik Shameem and Shaik Shahensha. According to Dasthagiri’s statement, only Vivekananda was eventually escorted to the toilet and stabbed to death after extensive document verification, claimed the peititoner. The senior counsel further claimed that the CBI did not investigate ‘murder for gain,’ among other allegations, and that the agency was deliberately persecuting his client based only on the approver’s ‘hearsay’ assertion. Furthermore, Sunitha and Rajasekhar have been in constant communication with M Ravindranath Reddy, a TDP MLC, and through him, with Chandrababu Naidu. Sunitha who found nothing wrong with the petitioner for a year after the crime, now, under the influence of her friend B Tech Ravi and the Leader of the Opposition, she was making outrageous charges against the petitioner, the counsel alleged. The court adjourned the case to Tuesday after hearing the petitioner and the CBI.