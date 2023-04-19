Home States Telangana

5 lakh Corbevax doses available across TS from today

Published: 19th April 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure availability of Covid vaccine to the eligible citizens at all vaccination centres, the State government has arranged five lakh Corbevax doses. The vaccine will be made available at all government Primary Health Centres and Urban Primary Health Centres from Wednesday onwards.

In a press release issued on Tuesda, Directorate of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said: “An increase in the Covid-19 cases has been obsereved in some States. In view of this, the vaccines are made available, in spite of acute shortage, in all government vaccination centres.”

The health official urged all the eligible beneficiaries to use this opportunity and take this precautionary dose. Corbevax is the only vaccine approved by the Centre for Heterologous administration. That means, it can be administered as a precautionary or third dose to those beneficiaries who have taken Covaxin or Covishield as first and second doses.

