After brief lull, Congress to renew attacks on BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress, which had slowed down on its agitations against unemployment and the TSPSC question paper leak case after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, has decided to launch a fresh wave of attacks against the BRS government. The TPCC has planned a series of agitational programmes at various locations and has also invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend one such programme in Hyderabad.

The State Congress is likely to introduce the ‘Unemployed Declaration’ – similar to the Warangal Declaration made for farmers – to announce what the party would do for unemployed youth if voted to power. The party will also organise a slew of protests in the campuses of various universities to attract students and unemployed youth towards the Congress.

Given the gravity and significance of the unemployment issue against which Rahul Gandhi has been voicing out, Priyanka has given a nod to attend the meeting, which will be held at Saroornagar stadium, amidst her busy Karnataka assembly election campaign. Priyanka’s meeting is likely to be held on May 4 or 5.The party has planned protests at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on April 21, and then in Khammam on April 24 and Adilabad on April 26.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has invited all students’ rights organisations to join the party in these protests, saying that “this is not a political activity for the Congress party, but a fight for unemployed youth”.

The grand old party has already moved the High Court seeking an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge into the TSPSC leak case. The party has also lodged separate complaints with constitutional offices, including the President, Governor, ED, and CBI.

As the ED started grilling the suspects connected to the TSPSC case, Congress leaders have been claiming that this was the party’s achievement.More or less, Congress leaders have reason to believe that they have put up a strong fight regarding the TSPSC question paper leak case, while the BJP is limited to giving political statements.

During a press conference, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for promising to give 2 lakh jobs if the BJP came to power. “I will give 24 hours to Sanjay. You name the departments and vacancies,” Revanth challenged. He advised Sanjay to organise his ‘Nirudyoga March’ in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence for failing to provide two crore jobs every year as promised.

Revanth expressed his suspicions of a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, citing Sanjay’s quick bail and release in a Class 10 malpractice case while Congress activists have to languish in jail for five days for staging protests against the scandal.

