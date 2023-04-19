AIIMS delay shows Centre’s negligence of Telangana: Harish

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Health Minister T Harish Rao has come down heavily on the Centre for not completing the construction of the AIIMS at Bibinagar though the State government has released Rs 100 crore and allotted 200 acres of land.

The minister said that because of the inordinate delay in the construction of the medical facility, it was being used for outpatient services for the last five years. The minister was speaking at a function after he, along with another minister G Jagadish Reddy, laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at Choutuppal on Tuesday.

The health minister said that the delay in the completion of the AIIM was proof that the Centre was not showing interest in the development of Telangana.Harish Rao said that the Telangana government, however, became a role model for the country in the field of medical education during the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said that if there were 20 medical colleges in the state in the last 67 years, after the formation of Telangana in 2014, their number has increased to 55. He said that the Telangana government was intent on setting up medical colleges in all 33 districts in the state in three phases. He said that super specialty hospitals with 10,000 beds will be established in several parts of the State.

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Health Minister T Harish Rao has come down heavily on the Centre for not completing the construction of the AIIMS at Bibinagar though the State government has released Rs 100 crore and allotted 200 acres of land. The minister said that because of the inordinate delay in the construction of the medical facility, it was being used for outpatient services for the last five years. The minister was speaking at a function after he, along with another minister G Jagadish Reddy, laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at Choutuppal on Tuesday. The health minister said that the delay in the completion of the AIIM was proof that the Centre was not showing interest in the development of Telangana.Harish Rao said that the Telangana government, however, became a role model for the country in the field of medical education during the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that if there were 20 medical colleges in the state in the last 67 years, after the formation of Telangana in 2014, their number has increased to 55. He said that the Telangana government was intent on setting up medical colleges in all 33 districts in the state in three phases. He said that super specialty hospitals with 10,000 beds will be established in several parts of the State.